Report: Iran Nears Deal with China for Supersonic Anti-Ship Missiles

By Staff, Agencies

Iran is reportedly close to finalizing an agreement with China to acquire advanced anti-ship cruise missiles, a move that could significantly affect the military balance in the littoral waters of the Islamic Republic as the United States concentrates major naval assets in the region, according to Reuters.

Citing six sources familiar with the discussions, Reuters reported that Tehran is seeking Chinese-manufactured CM-302 supersonic anti-ship cruise missiles (ASCMs), the export version of the YJ-12.

While no delivery timeline has been confirmed, the potential transfer would represent one of the most sophisticated weapons deals between the two countries in decades.

The CM-302 is produced by the state-owned China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation.

The missile is reportedly capable of striking targets at a distance of up to 290 kilometers.

Its sea-skimming flight profile and sustained supersonic speeds make interception by naval defense systems more difficult.

During its terminal phase, the missile can reportedly execute high-G, corkscrew-like maneuvers designed to evade adversary air-defense systems.

Analysts say such capabilities could enhance Iran’s ability to threaten large naval vessels, including aircraft carriers operating in or near the Gulf.

“It’s a complete gamechanger if Iran has supersonic capability to attack ships in the area,” said Danny Citrinowicz, a former “Israeli” intelligence officer and current researcher at the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS). “These missiles are very difficult to intercept,” he added.

The talks with Beijing reportedly date back at least two years but accelerated after “Israel” launched an aggression on Iran in June last year.

As negotiations progressed, senior Iranian officials traveled to China, including Deputy Defense Minister Massoud Oraei, whose visit had not previously been disclosed, according to the report.

An Iranian Foreign Ministry official described the discussions as part of existing defense cooperation, telling Reuters: “Iran has military and security agreements with its allies, and now is an appropriate time to make use of these agreements.”

China has not publicly confirmed the sale. Its delegation at the United Nations redirected inquiries to the Foreign Ministry in Beijing, and neither Chinese foreign nor defense officials responded to requests for comment.

The White House also declined to directly address the reported negotiations. However, a US official reiterated President Donald Trump’s position, stating that “either we will make a deal or we will have to do something very tough like last time.”