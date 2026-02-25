Please Wait...

“Israeli” Occupation Forces Open Fire on Lebanese Army Post in Sarda–Marjaayoun

folder_openLebanon access_time 16 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” occupation forces opened fire on a newly established Lebanese Army observation post in the Sarda–Marjaayoun area on Tuesday, in what the Lebanese Armed Forces described as a deliberate attempt to pressure troops to withdraw from sovereign Lebanese territory.

In a statement published on X, the Lebanese Armed Forces said the area surrounding the position came under gunfire from the “Israeli” side as soldiers were setting up the post.

An “Israeli” drone was also reported flying at low altitude over the site, issuing threats aimed at compelling personnel to leave.

The Army Command said it ordered immediate reinforcements to the location and instructed troops to remain in position and respond to the sources of fire.

The situation is being followed up in coordination with the committee overseeing the cessation of hostilities agreement and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), the army added.

The assault comes amid what officials describe as an openly declared shift in “Israeli” policy toward Lebanon and Syria.

