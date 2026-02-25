Please Wait...

Seven Killed in Militant Attack on Police in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

15 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

At least five police officers, including a senior official, and two civilians were killed in a militant attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, authorities said on Tuesday.

Militants targeted a police vehicle in the Kohat area, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said in a statement.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Asad Mehmood and four other police personnel were killed in the assault, he added.

In a separate statement, Kohat District Police Officer Shehbaz Elahi said two civilians also lost their lives, and three others were injured in the attack.

Over the past week, at least 16 security personnel, including a senior army officer, have been killed in clashes and security operations against militants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the southwestern province of Balochistan.

According to the military, 53 militants were killed during those operations and related attacks.

