Trump’s State of The Union Fuels More Controversy

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump addressed a joint session of Congress in his State of the Union speech, using the high-profile platform to defend his administration’s track record and outline his political and economic agenda as midterm elections approach.

Trump’s first State of the Union of his second term unfolded amid deep political divisions and Democratic protests, as he tied his speech to the upcoming 250th anniversary of US independence and claimed a “golden age of America,” saying the nation was “respected again – perhaps like never before.”

Focusing heavily on the economy, Trump claimed inflation was down and investment up after a “turnaround for the ages,” declaring, “Our nation is back bigger, better, richer and stronger than ever before,” and crediting tax cuts, deregulation and tariffs.

The president defended his hardline immigration agenda, claiming the “strongest and most secure border in American history” and saying illegal crossings and fentanyl trafficking had fallen sharply.

On energy and technology policy, Trump announced agreements requiring major technology companies to supply their own electricity for new AI-driven data centers, saying the move would protect consumers from rising power bills.

Foreign policy received brief mention, with Trump citing a “new friend and partner, Venezuela” and tensions with Iran, saying the US would pursue strength through diplomacy but warning it would “never hesitate to confront threats to America wherever we must.”

The speech mixed policy with patriotic moments, including a tribute to Olympic gold-medal-winning hockey goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, whom Trump announced would receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Democrats slammed the address, saying Trump overstated economic gains and ignored affordability issues, with Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger calling his “reckless trade policies” responsible for $1,700 in extra costs per family.