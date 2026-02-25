CIA Seeks Iranian Agents!

By Staff, Agencies

The CIA has published a plea to potential informants in Iran with guidance on how to securely contact the organization as US continues to threaten Tehran.

The two-minute video published Tuesday provides detailed technical instructions for establishing contact, recommending the use of virtual private networks [VPNs] and Tor networks while advising against using business computers or office phones.

“The Central Intelligence Agency can hear your voice and wants to help you,” the agency said in the Farsi-language message, which appeared on X, Instagram, and YouTube.

The recruitment drive comes amid a significant US military buildup in the Middle East, including the deployment of two aircraft carrier strike groups and additional aerial assets in recent weeks.

US President Donald Trump has issued a series of warnings to Tehran, stating on Monday that Iran would face a “very bad day” unless it agrees to his terms of a deal regarding its nuclear program.

Indirect nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran, mediated by Oman, are scheduled to resume in Geneva on Thursday. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has described a nuclear agreement as “within reach” while insisting that Tehran’s missile program remains a “red line” and “strictly non-negotiable.” Iran maintains its nuclear activities are purely civilian.

The US spy agency has repeatedly targeted other nations with similar campaigns in the past, releasing pleas in Mandarin, Korean, and Russian.

Beijing condemned the Chinese-language recruitment videos when they appeared in May 2025 as a “political provocation.” China’s Foreign Ministry pledged to “take all measures necessary to resolutely push back infiltration and sabotage activities from overseas.”

Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service [SVR] last year mocked the CIA’s Russian-language outreach for relying on “outdated Hollywood tropes” about life in Russia – and released its own video targeting CIA officers. The footage evoked US-Soviet cooperation during World War II and called on American intelligence personnel to cooperate on resolving the Ukraine conflict, describing the authorities in Kiev as tainted by “Nazi influences and rampant corruption.”

