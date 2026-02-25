DOJ Withholds Epstein Files Mentioning Trump

By Staff, Agencies

An investigation revealed that the US Justice Department has withheld and removed parts of files on the late convicted child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein that mention President Donald Trump.

The American National Public Radio's [NPR] probe found over 50 pages of FBI files on a woman who accused Trump of abusing her as a minor were withheld, despite a law requiring their release.

NPR reported reviewing Epstein-related documents, FBI records, emails, and logs, finding dozens of pages catalogued by the Justice Department but not made public.

The Justice Department declined to comment on the specific files and later objected to NPR’s framing, with spokeswoman Natalie Baldassarre saying unpublished documents were privileged, duplicates, or tied to an ongoing investigation.

After NPR’s report, Rep. Robert Garcia of California said he reviewed unredacted DOJ evidence logs and claimed the department “appears to have illegally withheld FBI interviews” with a Trump accuser, prompting Democrats to launch a parallel investigation.

Newly released FBI files show that in mid-2025, agents circulated Epstein-related accounts mentioning Trump, including a lead to interview a woman who said that around 1983, Epstein introduced her to Trump, who “subsequently forced her” into sexual misconduct; she refused, and Trump allegedly “punched her in the head and kicked her out.”

Of more than three million pages released, only fragments—an internal FBI list and a DOJ slideshow—mention Trump. FBI logs show the woman was interviewed four times, but only the first interview, which does not mention Trump, is publicly available, leaving roughly 53 pages of notes and interviews missing from the public database.

A second woman said Epstein took her to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago at age 13, with Epstein telling Trump, “This is a good one, huh.” Some of her and her mother’s FBI interviews were removed from DOJ files but later restored.

A White House spokeswoman told NPR that Trump “has done more for Epstein's victims than anyone before him” and has been “totally exonerated” regarding Epstein, echoing DOJ claims that the files contained “untrue and sensationalist claims” about him.

The DOJ recently reuploaded thousands of pages to fix redactions on files about two women abused by Epstein at 13; their attorney called the handling “ridiculous,” saying transparency was required about Epstein and Maxwell’s criminal network.