Democratic States Challenge Federal Rollback of Childhood Vaccine Guidance

By Staff, Agencies

Fifteen Democratic-led states filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the Trump administration over its decision to scale back federal immunization recommendations for children. The legal challenge focuses on changes to the US childhood vaccination schedule introduced in January by the US Department of Health and Human Services under Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr..

The states argue that the revised guidance departs from established scientific standards and endangers public health. The updated policy, implemented through new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, removes universal immunization guidance for seven pediatric vaccines. Vaccines for rotavirus, influenza, and COVID-19 are no longer recommended for all children but instead only for those considered at higher risk.

Other vaccines affected by the changes include those for hepatitis A, meningococcal disease, respiratory syncytial virus [RSV], and hepatitis B. According to the states, longstanding universal recommendations played a critical role in sustaining high vaccination coverage and preventing outbreaks of infectious diseases.

Kennedy, a long-time vaccine skeptic, is named as a defendant in the lawsuit along with the CDC and the Department of Health and Human Services. California Attorney General Rob Bonta, who is leading the case alongside Arizona’s attorney general, accused the health secretary and federal agencies of disregarding decades of scientific research and expert guidance. Bonta said the changes could strain state resources and put children at greater risk of illness.

The lawsuit also includes Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey, and Wisconsin among the participating states. It follows mounting criticism of Kennedy after he minimized COVID-19 risks during a February 12 appearance on the podcast This Past Weekend, hosted by comedian Theo Von. During the episode, Kennedy made controversial remarks about his personal experiences while discussing pandemic-era precautions, prompting renewed calls for his resignation from public health advocates and political leaders.

Federal officials have defended the revised schedule, arguing that it aligns US vaccination policy more closely with approaches taken by other countries, including Denmark. However, critics note that Denmark’s centralized health care system and broader access to medical services differ significantly from the largely privatized US system, where millions remain uninsured and access to preventive care is uneven. Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes argued that adopting Denmark’s vaccine schedule without adopting its health care infrastructure could leave American children more vulnerable to serious diseases.

Medical experts have warned that narrowing eligibility for routine immunizations may further reduce vaccination rates, which have already declined since the COVID-19 pandemic, and could increase the likelihood of outbreaks of diseases such as measles.

The dispute has intensified the national debate over vaccination policy. Gavin Newsom, governor of California, criticized the administration’s actions, stating that the state is returning to court because federal officials are promoting what he described as an unscientific and potentially dangerous vaccine schedule. He warned that eroding public trust in immunization programs could lead to lower vaccination rates and a resurgence of preventable infectious diseases.