US Rep. Green Ejected for Protesting Trump’s Racism

By Staff, Agencies

Democratic US Rep. Al Green was forcibly removed from the House chamber on Tuesday after launching a protest as President Donald Trump began his State of the Union address.

As the president walked in, Green, a Texas Democrat, stood and raised a white sign that read: "Black people aren't apes." The protest quickly drew attention inside the chamber, and Green was subsequently escorted out.

Green’s message referenced a social media video posted earlier this month by Trump that included a clip depicting former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama as apes. The post sparked intense criticism before it was removed.

The US official was also taken out of the chamber during last year's congressional address for shouting “you don’t have a mandate” in protest against the president.

As over two dozen Democrats boycotted Trump’s address, Green called his protest "taking a stand", his sign got the president’s attention and hoping others would do the same to curb his behavior.

Green told reporters that taking a stand often brings vilification, citing civil rights leaders: "Dr. King went to jail. Rosa Parks went to jail. Sometimes you have to take a stand."

In June 2025, the House blocked Rep. Al Green’s attempt to impeach Trump over unauthorized military strikes on Iran, voting 344–79 to shelve the measure. Even top Democrats joined Republicans in rejecting the resolution.

Green argued the president violated the Constitution by bypassing Congress and ordering attacks on Iranian sites, calling it an abuse of presidential power and a breach of the separation of powers.