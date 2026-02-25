Iran Blasts CIA Recruitment Video, Seizes Starlink Gear from Diplomat

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Embassy in the Netherlands accused the United States of "double standards" after the Central Intelligence Agency [CIA] released a Persian-language video guiding Iranians on how to contact the agency.

The Iranian embassy in The Hague slammed the CIA’s Persian-language video on X, saying, "Double standards have been exposed" and calling it blatant interference rather than diplomacy.

On Tuesday, the CIA issued a Persian-language video advising Iranians on how to communicate securely with the agency, recommending VPNs, disposable devices, private browsers, and deleting internet history to avoid surveillance.

In a continuing pattern of Western interference, Tehran airport authorities uncovered Starlink satellite equipment in the luggage of a Dutch diplomat who initially refused security checks, citing diplomatic immunity.

A later inspection revealed three Starlink modems and seven satellite phones, which were confiscated, and a second diplomat attempting to retrieve the equipment was denied entry, prompting the Dutch Foreign Ministry to summon Iran’s ambassador in protest.

Iranian media identified the first diplomat as Andre Van Feichen, describing him as a security and defense expert, and added he had past links to the United States, including providing reports on Iran to US officials, according to documents published by WikiLeaks.

The report surfaced amid the United States increasing its threats against Iran. Threats by US President Donald Trump came after a wave of foreign-backed unrest in Iran in early January, which left thousands dead, including civilians and security personnel.

During the unrest, Iranian authorities said they seized dozens of Starlink devices from individuals leading anti-government activities.

At the time, multiple reports indicated that Iran deployed military-grade GPS jamming systems to disable Starlink connectivity, which had been introduced into the country as part of a US-supported effort to assist rioters during an internet shutdown.