Moscow Warns of Nuclear Arming of Kiev



By Staff, Agencies

Russia warned France and the UK that plans to equip Kiev with nuclear capabilities could spark severe global consequences, accusing the Western powers at the UN Security Council of dangerously escalating the Ukraine conflict.

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, accused Kiev’s European backers on Tuesday of openly prioritizing Moscow’s “strategic defeat” while derailing any prospects for peace in Ukraine.

The envoy pointed to an emergency statement issued earlier by Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service [SVR], alleging that the UK and France are considering transfers of components, technology, or equipment enabling Kiev to develop either a nuclear device or a “dirty bomb.”

Moscow called Kiev’s nuclear plans “irresponsible and dangerous” and a violation of the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons [NPT], with Nebenzia saying the plot shows sidelined British and French leaders have “completely lost touch with reality.”

“Russia possesses all necessary means to respond to such developments. However, we hope that there are still enough sane and reasonable people in London and Paris who will be able to restrain their leaders from such inadequate steps,” he added.

Nebenzia’s remarks echoed earlier warnings from Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, who said any effort to grant Ukraine nuclear capabilities risks a direct military confrontation between nuclear powers.

Officials in Kiev have claimed Ukraine once had the world’s third-largest nuclear arsenal, though weapons on its soil remained under Moscow’s control after the Soviet collapse.

Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky later threatened to revisit the country’s non-nuclear status in 2022, while Moscow contends that Ukraine’s post-2014 Western-backed authorities violated its neutrality by pursuing NATO membership.