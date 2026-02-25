Report: Former Norwegian Leader Hospitalized Amid Epstein-Related Corruption Case

By Staff, Agencies

Former Norwegian Prime Minister Thorbjorn Jagland was hospitalized last week following an alleged suicide attempt, according to Norwegian outlet iNyheter. The report, which cited what it described as a reliable source, said the 75-year-old’s condition is serious. The medical facility where he is being treated has not been publicly identified.

Jagland, one of Norway’s most prominent political figures, previously served as prime minister, parliamentary speaker, foreign minister and Secretary General of the Council of Europe. He also chaired the Norwegian Nobel Committee from 2009 to 2015.

Earlier this month, Jagland was charged with gross corruption after the latest release of files related to convicted offender Jeffrey Epstein by the US Justice Department. Norway’s anti-corruption agency conducted searches of properties linked to Jagland in Oslo and Risor.

According to a letter sent by the agency to the Council of Europe requesting that his immunity be lifted, Jagland and members of his immediate family allegedly used Epstein’s private residences in Paris and New York on several occasions between 2011 and 2018, and also stayed at his villa in Palm Beach, Florida. He is further accused of seeking Epstein’s assistance in obtaining a bank loan. Jagland has denied any wrongdoing and faces a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

The developments are part of broader repercussions stemming from the release of the Epstein documents, which have prompted investigations and resignations across political, business, and academic circles.

The files also reference other high-profile Norwegians, including Crown Princess Mette-Marit, who is cited in documents describing years of contact with Epstein. The disclosures come as Norway’s royal family faces additional scrutiny amid the rape trial of her son, Marius Borg Hoiby.

In the United Kingdom, Prince Andrew was reportedly arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office over allegations that he shared confidential government information with Epstein during his tenure as a trade envoy. He was later released and remains under investigation, denying all accusations. The files reportedly include an anonymous claim that he participated in the abuse of a six-year-old child.

Former UK ambassador to the United States Peter Mandelson was also arrested on similar allegations. Meanwhile, three senior officials in the government of Prime Minister Keir Starmer have resigned in recent days as investigations continue.