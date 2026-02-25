Mexico Assures World Cup Security After Deadly Cartel Clashes

By Staff, Agencies

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has insisted that there is “no risk” to fans traveling to the country for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, despite a surge of violence following the killing of a powerful cartel leader.

The unrest erupted after Mexican forces attempted to capture Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, widely known as “El Mencho,” the head of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. During a dawn operation on Sunday, a firefight broke out, and Oseguera was fatally wounded before dying while being transported to hospital.

In response, cartel members launched coordinated attacks, blocking nearly 100 major roads and targeting National Guard facilities, particularly in the states of Jalisco and Michoacán. The clashes left at least 25 soldiers and 34 suspected cartel gunmen dead. Although much of the violence subsided by Monday, local media reported additional incidents overnight in rural parts of Jalisco.

Guadalajara, Jalisco’s capital, is scheduled to host four World Cup matches. Mexico is co-hosting the tournament with the United States and Canada, with additional matches set to take place in Monterrey and Mexico City, including games at the iconic Azteca Stadium.

Speaking at her daily press briefing, Sheinbaum said Mexico is providing “all the guarantees” necessary to ensure the tournament proceeds safely. She added that cities such as Guadalajara and the resort destination Puerto Vallarta, both heavily affected by Sunday’s unrest, are gradually returning to normal operations.

Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, expressed confidence in Mexico’s preparations, telling AFP that he felt “very reassured” and describing the event as set to be “spectacular.”

The security crisis also sparked political controversy. Sheinbaum said she is considering legal action against tech entrepreneur Elon Musk after he alleged on social media that she was taking orders from drug traffickers—remarks that echoed repeated claims by former US President Donald Trump that Mexico is controlled by cartels.

In a post on X, Musk responded to a video of Sheinbaum discussing cartel violence by suggesting she was repeating talking points dictated by criminal groups. In the clip, Sheinbaum argued that reviving a militarized “war on drugs” approach was not a viable solution, saying it effectively permits extrajudicial killings.

Historically, the targeting of cartel leaders has often resulted in internal power struggles, contributing to elevated homicide rates since then-President Felipe Calderon launched a military campaign against drug cartels nearly two decades ago. However, Sheinbaum rejected comparisons between the recent operation and past strategies, emphasizing that the confrontation occurred when security forces were attacked while attempting to execute an arrest warrant.

“We are seeking peace, not war,” she said, underscoring what she described as a key difference in her administration’s security policy.