IRG Unveils Advanced Tech in Major Southern Drill
By Staff, Agencies
Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] Ground Forces has tested new technology and layered firepower in a major drill in southern Iran to boost the security of Iran’s southern shores.
The combined IRG ground force exercise was conducted in the southern regions of the country and the Gulf islands, with the IRG Madinah Munawwarah Base playing a central role.
The execution of controlled fire based on the range of new weapons and combined tactics using modern technologies in different layers was among the characteristics of this combined IRG Ground Force exercise.
