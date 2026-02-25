Ghalibaf: “All Options on the Table” in Dealing with US

By Staff, Agencies

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, said that “all options are on the table” in dealing with the United States, stressing that Tehran is prepared for either “equal diplomacy or defense.”

Speaking during a seminar with economic activists, Ghalibaf stated, “We say to the Americans frankly and firmly, all options are on the table: equal diplomacy or defense that will cause you regret.”

He added that if Washington chooses diplomacy on an equal footing, Iran is ready to sit at the negotiating table.

“If you choose diplomacy on the basis of equality, we will sit with you at the negotiating table, but if your option is deception and aggression, you will receive a decisive response from the Iranian people,” he underlined.

Addressing US President Donald Trump directly, Ghalibaf warned him against making decisions based on what he described as false information.

“Do not analyze and make decisions based on false information,” he said, asserting that Trump relies on “wrong information provided by traitors and the ‘Israeli’ entity.”

He further argued that “the enemies do not have an accurate understanding” of Iran.

The speaker referred to what he described as Trump’s past aggression against Iran during the 12-day war, saying the American president “attacked Iran from behind the negotiating table in support of the ‘Israeli’ entity… and suffered a humiliating defeat.”

Ghalibaf reiterated Iran’s longstanding position on its civilian nuclear program, emphasizing that “Iran has not and will not seek to possess nuclear weapons.”