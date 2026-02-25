’Israeli’ Drones Menace Lebanese Army in Sarda, South Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] continued their violations of the ceasefire in southern Lebanon, deploying drones to issue threats and opening fire near a Lebanese Army position in the border area of Mazraat Sarda, in yet another act of aggression against Lebanese sovereignty.

The "Israeli" occupation drones broadcast public threats directed at the Lebanese Army, accompanied by machine-gun fire in the area of Mazraat Sarda.

According to field reports, an "Israeli" drone flew at low altitude over the Sarda–Marjayoun area while broadcasting warnings aimed at forcing Lebanese soldiers to withdraw from their positions.

The aerial threats coincided with gunfire in the vicinity, raising tensions along the southern border.

Earlier in the day, the Lebanese Army confirmed that Israeli forces opened fire near one of its observation posts being established along the southern border in the Sarda–Marjayoun area.

The Army stated that the drone’s low-altitude flight and broadcast threats were intended to pressure personnel into abandoning the post.

In response, the Army Command ordered immediate reinforcements to the location and instructed troops to remain in position and respond to the sources of fire.

The situation is being followed in coordination with the committee overseeing the cessation of hostilities agreement and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon [UNIFIL].

The Lebanese Army's southern border deployment forms part of broader efforts to reinforce state authority and stabilize the border region.

These incidents add to "Israel’s" continued violations of the November 27, 2024 ceasefire agreement and UN Security Council Resolution 1701 [2006], which mandates respect for Lebanese sovereignty and stability along the Blue Line.

The escalation follows "Israel’s" expansion of so-called “buffer zones” in Lebanon and Syria despite ceasefire obligations, a move Lebanese officials call a violation of sovereignty, with the Marjayoun gunfire heightening fears of further escalation.