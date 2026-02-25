Hamas Marks Ibrahimi Mosque Massacre Anniversary, Blames “Israeli” Occupation

By Staff, Agencies

On the 32nd anniversary of the Ibrahimi Mosque massacre, the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas held the “Israeli” occupation fully responsible for what it described as ongoing crimes against the mosque and other Islamic holy sites.

In a statement, Hamas said the anniversary comes amid continued aggression against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and occupied al-Quds, as well as what it described as the protection and support provided by occupation authorities to extremist Zionist groups.

The movement described the 1994 massacre at the Ibrahimi Mosque as embodying what it called the “true image” of the occupation, linking it to what it characterized as a series of massacres committed before and after the incident, including the ongoing war on Gaza.

Hamas further accused the occupation entity of escalating violations against Islamic and Christian holy sites in the occupied West Bank, particularly the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque in al-Quds and the Ibrahimi Mosque in al-Khalil.

The movement also referenced attacks on mosques, including the reported burning of the Abu Bakr al-Siddiq Mosque in Nablus.

It held the occupation responsible for developments in the Old City of al-Khalil, including excavations, closures, and restrictions on religious rites at the Ibrahimi Mosque.

Hamas called on international organizations, particularly UNESCO, to assume their legal and moral responsibilities to criminalize what it described as violations and to pressure the occupation to halt them.

The statements coincide with the anniversary of the February 25, 1994, massacre, which took place during dawn prayers on the 15th day of Ramadan.