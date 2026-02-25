West Asian Allies Reject Use of Territory for US Strikes on Iran

By Staff, Agencies

Nearly every major US ally across West Asia has publicly refused to allow Washington to use its territory, airspace, or infrastructure for potential military strikes against Iran, presenting an unusually united front as the administration of Donald Trump increases pressure over Tehran’s nuclear program.

Jordan, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and Turkey have all signaled opposition in recent weeks, according to officials cited by Newsweek.

Jordan’s government confirmed that the presence of US forces at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base is governed by an existing defense agreement.

“Jordan reiterates that it will not serve as a launchpad for attacks against Iran,” government sources told Newsweek, despite satellite imagery showing a buildup of US aircraft at the base.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reportedly told Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian last month that Riyadh “will not allow the use of its airspace or territory in any military actions against the Islamic Republic of Iran,” according to the official Saudi Press Agency.

However, satellite images have indicated increased US aircraft activity at Prince Sultan Air Base.

The UAE’s Foreign Ministry similarly reaffirmed that it would not allow its airspace, territory, or waters to be used in hostile military actions against Iran. Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar have reportedly adopted comparable positions.

Perhaps the most geopolitically significant stance has come from Turkey, a NATO member that hosts US nuclear weapons at Incirlik Air Base and shares a direct border with Iran.

Ankara denied reports that its airspace was used during last June’s US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told CNN Türk earlier this month that “the region is not in a position to handle a new war,” urging both sides toward “more creative solutions.”

A Turkish Embassy official in Washington told Newsweek that Ankara supports a diplomatic resolution and strongly advises against military operations.