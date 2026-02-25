Orbán Orders Troop Deployment to Guard Eastern Energy Sites

By Staff, Agencies

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has ordered military units and additional police to guard energy infrastructure sites in eastern Hungary, citing intelligence about potential Ukrainian attacks.

Orbán announced the deployment on Wednesday amid an ongoing dispute between Budapest and Kiev over the Soviet-era Druzhba pipeline, which until recently transported Russian crude to Hungary and Slovakia via Ukraine.

The pipeline went offline in late January, with Kiev claiming it was damaged in Russian strikes, an allegation Moscow has denied.

Both Hungary and Slovakia have accused Ukraine of deliberately withholding supplies for political reasons and have warned of possible retaliation.

Announcing the move, Orbán said intelligence from Hungary’s security services pointed to potential threats, stressing that Hungary “cannot be blackmailed” by Kiev.

“I have ordered reinforced protection of critical infrastructure, troop deployment where necessary, increased police presence, and a drone ban in Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg County,” Orbán wrote on X, referring to the Hungarian region bordering Ukraine.

Orbán’s political director, Balázs Orbán, claimed authorities had information suggesting Kiev was “preparing further actions aimed at disrupting the operation of Hungary’s energy system.”

The deployment follows Budapest’s veto of the latest EU sanctions package against Russia, as well as a €90 billion ($106 billion) emergency loan for Ukraine.

The loan was agreed upon late last year after Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic opted out of financially contributing.

The veto drew criticism from EU leadership. António Costa, President of the European Council, accused Orbán of undermining the “credibility of decisions taken collectively,” warning that “any breach of this commitment constitutes a violation of the principle of sincere cooperation.”

Orbán responded on Wednesday, stating he would not support pro-Ukrainian measures until Kiev returns “to normality.”

“We take a decision financially favorable to Ukraine that I personally disapprove, then Ukraine creates an energy emergency situation in Hungary, and you ask me to pretend that nothing happened,” Orbán wrote in a letter to the EU Council chief.