Deadly Maritime Clash Off Cuba’s Coast Leaves Four Dead After Shootout
By Staff, Agencies
Cuban authorities say four armed men were killed after a confrontation between border guard forces and a US-registered speedboat near the island’s northern shoreline.
According to Cuba’s Interior Ministry, the incident took place Wednesday roughly one nautical mile off the coast of Villa Clara province. Officials said coast guard units intercepted a Florida-registered vessel that had allegedly entered Cuban territorial waters without authorization.
When patrol officers approached the boat to conduct identification checks, individuals onboard reportedly opened fire, injuring the commander of a Cuban patrol craft.
Cuban forces returned fire, resulting in the deaths of four people aboard the speedboat and injuries to six others. The wounded were transported for medical treatment.
Authorities in Havana have launched an investigation to determine the purpose of the vessel’s approach and the motives behind the incident. The government reaffirmed that protecting its territorial waters is a core element of national sovereignty.
US officials have not yet released a comprehensive public statement. However, Florida Representative Carlos Gimenez called for an urgent inquiry, describing the episode as a “massacre” and urging clarification on whether any of those involved were US citizens. Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has also initiated a state-level investigation.
The deadly exchange comes amid strained relations between United States and Cuba, tensions that have intensified under President Donald Trump’s continued oil embargo, a policy that has further compounded Cuba’s economic and humanitarian difficulties.
