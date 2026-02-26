Please Wait...

search
close

Ramadan 2025

 

  1. Home

Deadly Maritime Clash Off Cuba’s Coast Leaves Four Dead After Shootout

Deadly Maritime Clash Off Cuba’s Coast Leaves Four Dead After Shootout
folder_openLatin America access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Cuban authorities say four armed men were killed after a confrontation between border guard forces and a US-registered speedboat near the island’s northern shoreline.

According to Cuba’s Interior Ministry, the incident took place Wednesday roughly one nautical mile off the coast of Villa Clara province. Officials said coast guard units intercepted a Florida-registered vessel that had allegedly entered Cuban territorial waters without authorization.

When patrol officers approached the boat to conduct identification checks, individuals onboard reportedly opened fire, injuring the commander of a Cuban patrol craft.

Cuban forces returned fire, resulting in the deaths of four people aboard the speedboat and injuries to six others. The wounded were transported for medical treatment.

Authorities in Havana have launched an investigation to determine the purpose of the vessel’s approach and the motives behind the incident. The government reaffirmed that protecting its territorial waters is a core element of national sovereignty.

US officials have not yet released a comprehensive public statement. However, Florida Representative Carlos Gimenez called for an urgent inquiry, describing the episode as a “massacre” and urging clarification on whether any of those involved were US citizens. Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has also initiated a state-level investigation.

The deadly exchange comes amid strained relations between United States and Cuba, tensions that have intensified under President Donald Trump’s continued oil embargo, a policy that has further compounded Cuba’s economic and humanitarian difficulties.

cuba UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
Deadly Maritime Clash Off Cuba’s Coast Leaves Four Dead After Shootout

Deadly Maritime Clash Off Cuba’s Coast Leaves Four Dead After Shootout

2 hours ago
Sheinbaum Weighs Lawsuit After Musk Cartel Allegation

Sheinbaum Weighs Lawsuit After Musk Cartel Allegation

17 hours ago
CPJ: 2025 Deadliest Year on Record for Journalists

CPJ: 2025 Deadliest Year on Record for Journalists

19 hours ago
Mexico Assures World Cup Security After Deadly Cartel Clashes

Mexico Assures World Cup Security After Deadly Cartel Clashes

20 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 26-02-2026 Hour: 10:09 Beirut Timing

whatshot