US Says It Was Not Behind Fatal Shootout with Cuban Forces

By staff, Agencies

The United States government has rejected any official involvement in a deadly exchange of gunfire between Cuban border guards and a US-flagged speedboat, calling the episode “very unusual” and stressing that Washington is still collecting facts.

Cuban authorities reported that on Wednesday, four armed men aboard a Florida-registered speedboat were killed by Cuban forces after the vessel allegedly entered Cuban territorial waters near Villa Clara province and fired on border guard units during an attempted identification check.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to Saint Kitts and Nevis, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio insisted the boat was not operated by the US Navy or Coast Guard and that the American government had no military role in the incident. He said Washington would “independently verify what happened” and would avoid speculation until reviewing all available data.

Rubio described gunfire at sea as highly atypical and noted that, so far, there had been no direct discussions between US and Cuban officials about the event. He affirmed that US authorities only have initial reports provided by Havana and are working with agencies including the Department of Homeland Security and the US Coast Guard to determine the circumstances, including the nationalities of those on board.

Under US law, civilian vessels must have federal permission to enter Cuban territorial waters, a regulation reiterated by Washington following the clash. Similar shootouts involving US-registered boats previously occurred in 2022 in the context of migrant-smuggling, though those have been relatively isolated incidents.

The confrontation adds to ongoing US–Cuba tensions, a backdrop of strained relations marked by sanctions and political disagreements, and comes as both sides pursue inquiries into what exactly transpired at sea.