Cuba Exposes US-Based “Terrorist Infiltrators” After Deadly Coastal Clash

By Staff, Agencies

Cuba’s Interior Ministry has unveiled new details from its investigation into last week’s deadly confrontation between Cuban border guards and a US-flagged speedboat, asserting that the vessel was transporting ten armed men on a planned “terrorist infiltration” mission.

According to authorities in Havana, the incident unfolded Wednesday when border guard units approached a Florida-registered boat, identified as FL7726SH, operating approximately one nautical mile off the northern coast of Villa Clara province for a routine identification check.

Officials say the individuals onboard opened fire first, wounding the commander of a Cuban patrol craft. Border guards returned fire, killing four of the attackers and injuring six others.

Investigators reported seizing a significant cache of weapons and tactical equipment from the vessel, including assault rifles, handguns, Molotov cocktails, ballistic vests, telescopic sights and camouflage uniforms. The Interior Ministry stated that the arsenal was consistent with preparations for an armed landing aimed at destabilizing the country.

Among those killed, authorities have identified Michel Ortega Casanova, while efforts continue to confirm the identities of the remaining three deceased. The six surviving suspects have been detained and formally identified; officials say several appear on Cuba’s national list of individuals and entities wanted for alleged involvement in prior acts of violence and terrorist activities.

All of the participants are believed to be Cuban nationals residing in the United States. The ministry also announced the arrest of a seventh suspect, Duniel Hernandez Santos, who reportedly confessed to being dispatched from the United States in advance to coordinate the group’s landing.

Washington has denied any connection to the incident. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the vessel was not affiliated with either the US Navy or the US Coast Guard and said American authorities would conduct their own review before drawing conclusions.