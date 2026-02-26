Iran, Oman Coordinate in Geneva as Indirect Nuke Talks with US Resume

By Staff, Agencies

The foreign ministers of Iran and Oman have held consultations in Geneva ahead of the third round of indirect negotiations between Tehran and the United States over Iran’s nuclear program.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with his Omani counterpart Badr Al-Busaidi on Wednesday in the Swiss city, which is set to host the upcoming round of talks.

During the meeting, Araghchi outlined Iran’s positions on the nuclear issue and reiterated Tehran’s demand for the removal of what it describes as illegal and unilateral US sanctions. He stressed that progress in the negotiations hinges on Washington demonstrating seriousness and avoiding what he called contradictory rhetoric and actions.

The Iranian diplomat also thanked Oman for its continued mediation efforts, recognizing Muscat’s role in facilitating dialogue between the two sides.

For his part, Al-Busaidi commended Iran’s persistence in pursuing diplomacy and reaffirmed Oman’s readiness to continue offering its good offices to help move the process forward. He voiced optimism that, with genuine commitment from both parties, the talks could produce mutually acceptable results.

Earlier in the day, Araghchi had said that reaching a “fair, balanced, and equitable” agreement with Washington remains possible. In remarks to India Today, he noted that previous rounds of discussions had yielded some progress and preliminary understandings that could form the basis of a future deal.

He emphasized that Iran is prepared to clarify any outstanding questions about its peaceful nuclear energy program to counter longstanding Western allegations that Tehran seeks to divert its nuclear activities toward military purposes.

The diplomatic efforts come despite heightened tensions. US President Donald Trump has intensified rhetoric against Iran and ordered an expanded American military presence in West Asia, including the deployment of two aircraft carriers along with additional warplanes and missile systems.

Araghchi, however, maintained that there is no military solution to Iran’s peaceful nuclear program. While affirming that Iran’s armed forces remain prepared, he underscored that Tehran’s objective is to prevent conflict, arguing that readiness serves as a deterrent rather than a prelude to war.