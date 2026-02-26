Ex-IAEA Chief Warns: US War on Iran Would Be Devastating

By Staff, Agencies

Mohamed ElBaradei, ex‑head of the UN nuclear watchdog, has cautioned the US about the catastrophic fallout of launching another war on Iran, dismissing Washington’s feeble excuses that seek to justify yet another act of aggression.

“The US is intensifying the drumbeat of war against Iran,” ElBaradei wrote on X on Wednesday.

“All Wars, including ‘wars of choice,’ have horrific costs. That is the reason for the restraints and limitations established by international norms…,” he added.

The former director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA], however, said Washington had provided “zero explanation of the non-existent legal authority to use force and zero evidence of an ‘imminent threat’ other than hypothetical scenarios based on possible future intentions…”

Trump ramped up war threats on Iran, sending carriers, jets, and missiles to the region—even as indirect nuclear talks in Geneva loomed.

Earlier, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said an agreement on outstanding issues was possible, but emphasized that the country’s Armed Forces were ready, and added, “The aim is to prevent a war. When you are prepared for a war, you can prevent it.”

Last month too, ElBaradei, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, had likewise condemned escalating US threats of military action against Iran.

"The continued unilateral threats of a military strike against Iran in the absence of any clear and present danger and in violation of international law, brings to mind the same grim scene before the illegal and immoral Iraq war with its lies and horrifying consequences.”

He was referring to Western powers’ claiming at the time that Baghdad was in possession of “weapons of mass destruction” in order to justify the pending US-led invasion of the Arab country.

The invasion cost thousands of lives, although, the claim was later found to be false.