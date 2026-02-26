Please Wait...

US Pressure Secures Release of Ex-IOF Operative in Turkey

By Staff, Agencies

A Turkish citizen and former "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] member was arrested in Turkey last week during a family visit, only to be freed after direct US diplomatic pressure, officials reported.

Detained briefly in Turkey, a former IOF member was released Wednesday and returned to occupied Palestine after Washington intervened—a move critics said highlights continued US support for IOF abroad.

The arrest occurred amid a Turkish activist campaign exposing "Israeli" female soldiers with dual citizenship, highlighting their roles in the Zionist army and calling for legal action over alleged crimes in Gaza and occupied Palestine.

Posts included military details and family ties, referencing an Istanbul prosecutor’s review under Turkish law.

The case underscores growing regional anger at the IOF and Washington’s continued protection of its operatives abroad.

