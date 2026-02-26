Iraqi Resistance Groups Warn of Action if US Presence and Political Pressure Persist

By Staff, Agencies

The Iraqi Resistance Coordination Committee, a coalition of six anti-terror factions, has warned that it may take action if the United States continues what it describes as occupation and interference in Iraq’s internal affairs.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the committee accused Washington of failing to fulfill its commitments under agreements with Baghdad that call for the withdrawal of foreign troops from Iraqi territory. It also condemned what it described as repeated violations of Iraqi airspace by US forces, calling them threats to national stability and “blatant violations” of Iraq’s sovereignty and dignity.

The statement said continued American military presence and political pressure would leave the resistance groups with “no choice” but to assume what they termed their legal and moral responsibilities to end the occupation, should US forces persist in maintaining their footprint in the country.

The committee further criticized alleged US involvement in Iraq’s domestic political process, claiming Washington seeks to influence which figures are permitted to hold government positions. It pointed specifically to reported American opposition to the potential return of former prime minister Nouri al-Maliki.

According to the statement, the US has threatened sanctions against Iraqi individuals and institutions if Maliki were to reassume the premiership. Reports suggest Washington has given Iraq’s largest parliamentary bloc until February 27 to withdraw his candidacy, though Maliki has reportedly refused to step aside.

Iraqi resistance factions have long called for the complete withdrawal of foreign forces following the 2003 US-led invasion, which was launched over allegations that Iraq possessed weapons of mass destruction. Those claims were later widely disputed.

Approximately 2,500 US troops remain in Iraq in what Washington describes as an advisory and assistance role, following the formal end of American combat operations in December 2021.