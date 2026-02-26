Pezeshkian Fires Back at Trump’s False Claims

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s president Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran has long endured terrorism, violence, and hostile foreign propaganda in response to President Trump’s baseless accusations.

Speaking to provincial officials in Mazandaran province on Thursday morning, Pezeshkian rejected unfounded claims against Iran and defended the country’s security forces and national record.

Pezeshkian responded to recent remarks made by the US president, who claimed that Iran had killed 32,000 people, calling the allegation unfounded.

He stated that Iran has published casualty lists with national ID numbers. He added that more than 2,000 members of the security and armed forces have been martyred while defending the country and its people.

The president added that during recent riots, over 350 mosques and 300 schools were set on fire, describing such acts as terrorism rather than protest.

He said adversaries attempt to eliminate capable scientists and skilled personnel to weaken the country, but emphasized that national unity and cooperation prevent any power from paralyzing Iran.

Concluding his remarks, he emphasized that unity, adherence to justice, and reliance on shared national values are essential to overcoming internal challenges and external pressure while advancing sustainable development.