Troops Neutralize Eight Insurgents in Borno Offensive

access_time 8 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Troops under the Joint Task Force North East Operation Hadin Kai have killed eight suspected members of Boko Haram during a coordinated offensive in Borno State.

Security sources said the operation took place on Wednesday in Shehuri community, located in Konduga Local Government Area, and was conducted by troops of Sector 1 under Operation DESERT Sanity V alongside members of the Civilian Joint Task Force.

According to the sources, troops intercepted the insurgents and engaged them in a firefight, overpowering the group with superior firepower. Eight militants were reportedly killed, while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

No casualties were recorded among military personnel or CJTF operatives during the encounter.

A senior military officer, who was not authorized to speak publicly, confirmed the development in Maiduguri, describing the operation as another successful push against insurgent elements in the region.

Nigeria bokoharam BornoState

