Troops Neutralize Eight Insurgents in Borno Offensive
By Staff, Agencies
Troops under the Joint Task Force North East Operation Hadin Kai have killed eight suspected members of Boko Haram during a coordinated offensive in Borno State.
Security sources said the operation took place on Wednesday in Shehuri community, located in Konduga Local Government Area, and was conducted by troops of Sector 1 under Operation DESERT Sanity V alongside members of the Civilian Joint Task Force.
According to the sources, troops intercepted the insurgents and engaged them in a firefight, overpowering the group with superior firepower. Eight militants were reportedly killed, while others escaped with gunshot wounds.
No casualties were recorded among military personnel or CJTF operatives during the encounter.
A senior military officer, who was not authorized to speak publicly, confirmed the development in Maiduguri, describing the operation as another successful push against insurgent elements in the region.
