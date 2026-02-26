Please Wait...

Sayyed Al-Houthi Warns against Normalization with “Israel”

access_time 6 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies 

The Leader of the Yemeni Ansarullah Revolutionary Movement Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddine Al-Houthi has warned against any normalization with the Zionist entity, emphasizing that this issue has no justification.

Lashing out at some governments of the Arab countries, Sayyed Al-Houthi stated that rulers of some of these countries state that domination of the Zionist enemy has become an inevitable reality, so that their statement has no justification.

Addressing some rulers of the Arab governments, the Yemeni Leader stressed that they are very ignorant and unaware of the great historical facts and developments of the times, and they look at issues with a superficial view.

“There is nothing that justifies accepting loyalty, normalizing relations, and surrendering to a criminal enemy,” he underlined.

Sayyed Al-Houthi underlined that “There is no reason to accept normalizing relations with an enemy whose permanent belief is to dominate the Islamic nation and destroy these communities.”
 

Israel zionist entity Yemen SayyedAbdulMalikAlHouthi IsraeliOccupation

Comments

