3rd Round of Iran–US Talks Resumes in Geneva as Tehran’s Proposal Puts Washington to the Test

By Staff, Agencies

The third round of indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States has opened in Geneva, with Tehran submitting a proposal described by Iranian media as a test of Washington’s commitment to diplomacy.

According to IRNA, the Iranian delegation has presented an initiative aimed at removing what it calls US “pretexts” regarding the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program. The report suggested that if the White House rejects the proposal, it would reinforce doubts in Tehran about Washington’s seriousness and strengthen perceptions that US diplomacy is merely tactical.

The talks are being held at Oman’s embassy in the Swiss city, with Oman once again acting as mediator. Muscat previously facilitated two earlier rounds of indirect discussions, first in Muscat and then in Geneva, amid regional efforts to prevent a military escalation.

Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi reportedly conveyed Iran’s proposal to the American side. While specific details have not been made public, the initiative is said to address both sanctions relief and nuclear-related concerns.

Iran’s delegation is headed by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who arrived in Geneva on Wednesday. The US team is led by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, senior adviser and son-in-law to President Donald Trump.

Ahead of the talks, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Mariano Grossi, met with the Omani foreign minister to discuss technical aspects related to Iran’s nuclear activities.

During a 90-minute meeting with his Omani counterpart on Wednesday, Araghchi outlined Tehran’s key considerations for a potential agreement, particularly regarding the lifting of sanctions. He dismissed recent media reports about possible deal terms as speculative and unreliable, alleging that circles aligned with the “Israeli” entity and hardliners in Washington were attempting to shape US policymaking through public speculation.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said Iranian negotiators entered the talks fully prepared, accompanied by experts in nuclear science, sanctions relief, legal affairs, and economics. “We are fully prepared and committed to continue the talks for as long as necessary,” he stated.

Earlier this week, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian described previous exchanges with Washington as yielding “encouraging signals,” while emphasizing that Iran remains ready for any potential outcome.