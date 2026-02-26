- Home
Expanding US Military Encirclement Around Iran
5 hours ago
Infographic by Abir Qanso
As Washington escalates its pressure campaign, the United States has intensified its military presence across strategic waterways surrounding Iran.
From aircraft carriers to guided-missile destroyers and air reinforcements, the buildup reflects a posture of intimidation near Iran’s borders under the banner of “security” operations.
