Please Wait...

search
close

We Will Continue The Journey

 

  1. Home

Expanding US Military Encirclement Around Iran

Expanding US Military Encirclement Around Iran
folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time 5 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

Infographic by Abir Qanso

As Washington escalates its pressure campaign, the United States has intensified its military presence across strategic waterways surrounding Iran.

From aircraft carriers to guided-missile destroyers and air reinforcements, the buildup reflects a posture of intimidation near Iran’s borders under the banner of “security” operations.

Expanding US Military Encirclement Around Iran

 

Iran RedSea UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
Expanding US Military Encirclement Around Iran

Expanding US Military Encirclement Around Iran

5 hours ago
Trump Aides Say ‘Israeli’ Strike on Iran Would Play Better

Trump Aides Say ‘Israeli’ Strike on Iran Would Play Better

6 hours ago
US Pressure Secures Release of Ex-IOF Operative in Turkey

US Pressure Secures Release of Ex-IOF Operative in Turkey

8 hours ago
FBI Targeted Kash Patel’s Phone Data During Trump Inquiry

FBI Targeted Kash Patel’s Phone Data During Trump Inquiry

10 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 26-02-2026 Hour: 06:51 Beirut Timing

whatshot