Experts Dispute US Claims on Iran’s Nuclear Progress

By Staff, Agencies

Experts and diplomats have pushed back against US claims that Iran is close to acquiring the materials needed to build a nuclear bomb, stating that Tehran’s nuclear program has seen no significant progress since the strikes carried out last June by “Israel” and the United States, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Satellite imagery and international monitoring assessments indicate that Iran’s nuclear activities remain effectively frozen following the 12-day aggression.

Former UN weapons inspector David Albright said available satellite imagery and monitoring of Iranian nuclear facilities show the program is effectively halted.

Similarly, Robert Einhorn, a former US State Department official specializing in nuclear nonproliferation, asserted that uranium enrichment is effectively suspended and that there is no ongoing enrichment activity in Iran.

The experts’ remarks followed statements by Washington’s chief negotiator with Iran, Steve Witkoff, who claimed that Iran “could be a week away” from possessing fissile material to produce nuclear weapons on an industrial scale.

US President Donald Trump also asserted in a recent address that Iran is developing missiles capable of reaching the United States.

“They've already developed missiles that can threaten Europe and our bases overseas, and they're working to build missiles that will soon reach the United States of America,” he said, while confirming mediated talks with Tehran.

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, stated last October that there was no evidence Iran had resumed uranium enrichment following the June strikes.

A source familiar with the matter said Grossi’s assessment remains unchanged and continues to be widely accepted among nuclear experts.

Later that month, Grossi added that the UN agency had a “firm impression” that Iran’s stockpiles of highly enriched uranium remained buried at sites targeted during last year’s attacks.