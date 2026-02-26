Zimbabwe Rejects $367M US Health Deal Over Data Concerns

By Staff, Agencies

Zimbabwe has rejected a proposed $367 million US health funding agreement, describing the deal as “lopsided” and raising concerns over requirements to share sensitive health data with Washington.

Government spokesperson Nick Mangwana said on Wednesday that the decision followed a thorough inter-ministerial review which concluded the arrangement failed to meet key partnership standards, including “mutual respect, transparency, and reciprocal benefit.”

“At its core, the proposal was asymmetrical,” Mangwana said, adding that Zimbabwe could not accept “unequal” terms to share its biological resources and data over an extended period without guarantees of access to resulting medical innovations.

The United States said it “regrets” Zimbabwe’s decision to withdraw from negotiations on the five-year pact, which was expected to support priority health programs such as HIV/AIDS treatment and prevention, tuberculosis, malaria, and maternal and child health.

In a statement on Tuesday, the US Embassy in Harare described the proposed package as “the largest potential health investment in Zimbabwe by any international partner,” calling the outcome “deeply disappointing.”

US Ambassador Pamela Tremont said the collaboration would have delivered significant benefits, particularly for the 1.2 million Zimbabweans receiving HIV treatment through US-supported programs.

The embassy added that Washington would begin “the difficult and regrettable task of winding down” its health assistance program following the breakdown in talks.

Zimbabwe’s move comes amid growing scrutiny of US health agreements across Africa. More than 50 civil society groups have warned that such deals could undermine sovereignty by granting Washington broad access to national health data systems and pathogen information.

In Kenya, the High Court in December temporarily suspended a five-year health cooperation deal with the US worth more than $1.6 billion over concerns it could expose sensitive medical data of Kenyan citizens.

According to official figures, 16 African countries have signed health collaboration memorandums of understanding with Washington, totaling more than $18.3 billion in funding commitments.

Earlier this month, Guinea-Bissau halted a hepatitis B vaccine study funded under the administration of US President Donald Trump after ethical concerns were raised regarding its design.