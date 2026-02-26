Please Wait...

Larry Summers to Step Down from Harvard Amid Epstein Document Review

By Staff, Agencies

Larry Summers will resign from teaching at Harvard University at the end of the academic year, a university spokesperson confirmed, as the institution continues reviewing documents related to Jeffrey Epstein recently released by the US government.

Harvard spokesperson Jason Newton said Summers’s departure is “in connection with the ongoing review by the University of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein that were recently released by the government.”

Summers has also stepped down as co-director of the Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business and Government at the Harvard Kennedy School, a position he held since 2011. He will remain on leave through the end of the academic year.

The prominent economist and former US Treasury Secretary announced in November 2025 that he would pause teaching while the university conducted its investigation.

In a statement, Summers described the decision as “difficult,” adding: “I will always be grateful to the thousands of students and colleagues I have been privileged to teach and work with since coming to Harvard as a graduate student 50 years ago.

