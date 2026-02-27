Mediator: US, Iran Make Significant Progress in Talks

By Staff, Agencies

The latest round of negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear program and the possible easing of sanctions concluded in Geneva on Thursday, and was described by Iranian officials as the “most serious and prolonged” yet. Despite no immediate breakthroughs, the US side also reportedly noted that the talks were “positive.”

Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi, who mediated the discussions, hailed “significant progress” after nearly six hours of exchanges across morning and evening sessions at his country’s diplomatic residence in Geneva.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described the meeting as one of the longest and most intensive rounds of diplomacy to date. He said discussions examined “key elements of a potential agreement,” including nuclear restrictions and sanctions relief.

“There has been significant progress on some issues,” Araghchi said, adding that although differences remain, both sides showed greater seriousness than in previous rounds about reaching a negotiated solution.

A senior US official told Axios the discussions were “positive,” though sources said American negotiators were initially disappointed with Iranian positions presented earlier in the day before the tone improved during afternoon sessions.

The negotiations take place amid heightened tensions after US President Donald Trump increased military deployments across the Middle East, warning that Washington would not allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon.

Tehran has rejected calls to abandon uranium enrichment entirely, insisting its nuclear program is peaceful and constitutes a sovereign right.

The Geneva meeting marked the third round of negotiations in recent weeks and comes amid heightened regional tensions following last year’s US-Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

The delegations are expected to return to their respective capitals for consultations and to prepare technical proposals for expert-level talks in Vienna next week, where nuclear experts will attempt to translate political understandings into a workable framework.