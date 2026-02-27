- Home
“Israeli” Attacks on Lebanon’s Beqaa Martyr A Syrian Teenager
By Staff, Agencies
As part of the continuous blatant “Israeli” attacks on Lebanon, “Israeli” strikes on Lebanon’s Beqaa Valley have killed one person and wounded 29 others, the latest in a series of ceasefire violations.
Lebanon’s Ministry of Health announced that a “16-year-old Syrian boy was killed”, the National News Agency [NNA] reported on Thursday.
He was named as Hussein Mohsen al-Khalaf and was martyred in a strike on Kfar Dan near Baalbek.
At least 20 air strikes were recorded, four in Shmestar, five in Boudai, two in Harbata and two in the Hermel and Nabi Chit mountains. Several shops were damaged in the Baalbek Souk in Tallet al-Ajami.
“Israeli” occupation has continued to carry out attacks in Lebanon, despite a November 2024 ceasefire with Lebanon that sought to bring an end to more than a year of fighting.
Last week, at least 12 people were martyred in “Israeli” strikes on the Beqaa Valley and the Ein el-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp near the city of Sidon.
