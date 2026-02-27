Iranian Army To US: Any Unwise Action will Ignite a Widespread Fire in West Asia

By Staff, Agencies

The spokesman for the Iranian Armed Forces Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi rejected the recent statements of US President Donald Trump as "baseless, boastful, and delusional" and warned of severe consequences for any aggression against Iran.

In his remarks, Shekarchi cautioned the US government against "unwise actions," stating they could "ignite a widespread fire in the West Asia region" and provoke a response from Iran's Armed Forces, "you have never experienced before in your history."

Shekarchi emphasized that Iranian forces remain on high alert and are closely monitoring all military movements by the United States and its regional allies, including “Israel”.

In response to repeated threats from Trump, the spokesman described the rhetoric as empty posturing and fantasy.

"The armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, relying on their defensive and offensive capabilities and the support of the country's brave, united, and resilient people, are monitoring all movements of the US army and the Zionist entity in the region with great care and full readiness," he stated.

He called the US military presence in West Asia "psychological warfare, blackmail, and bullying."

Shekarchi said that if US officials were "wise and rational" and fully understood Iran's "true military capabilities," they would avoid talk of war.

He cautioned that any provocative action by American forces or affiliated terrorist groups would trigger a "decisive response and crushing blows from the Islamic Republic of Iran."

The spokesman further warned that, in the event of aggression, "American soldiers and their equipment will be destroyed, and all US resources and interests in the region will be within the firing range of Iranian forces."

"We have proven that we are not warmongers, but we are not afraid of war, and we will defend the country and the interests of the dear Iranian nation with strength," he added.

The remarks came amid heightened regional tensions. Trump has ordered additional military deployments to the region, including an extra aircraft carrier, thousands of troops, warplanes, and guided-missile destroyers, according to US officials.