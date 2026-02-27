Tension Escalates between Afghanistan, Pakistan: Islamabad Warns of Open Confrontation with Kabul

By Staff, Agencies

Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said Islamabad’s patience has “reached its limit,” warning that Pakistan is prepared for an “open confrontation” amid escalating tensions with Afghanistan.

In a post on X, Asif stated that Pakistan had done its utmost to preserve normal relations, both through direct engagement and via friendly countries, pointing to what he described as intensive diplomatic efforts to avoid further escalation.

Asif accused the Taliban authorities in Kabul of acting as an “agent of India,” claiming that after NATO’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, the movement was expected to prioritize stability and peace.

Instead, he alleged that Afghanistan had “turned into a colony of India.”

The Pakistani defense minister further accused Kabul of “gathering terrorists from around the world” and exporting terrorism beyond its borders.

Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi claimed the strikes on Afghanistan were a "fitting response" after explosions and gunfire rocked the cities of Kabul and Kandahar.

Naqvi said, hours after an attack by Afghan forces on Pakistani border troops in what the Taliban government described as a response to earlier deadly airstrikes, "Pakistani forces responded appropriately to the blatant aggression of the Afghan Taliban."

Earlier, Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid announced an escalation of the military operation along the Durand Line separating his country from Pakistan, in the provinces of Paktia, Khost, Kunar, and Nangarhar.

A fragile truce has been in place between Afghanistan and Pakistan since last October, following the deadliest wave of border violence in years.

For his part, Mosharraf Zaidi, spokesperson for Pakistan’s prime minister on foreign media, reported that the death toll among Afghan Taliban forces in border clashes had risen to 133.

“A total of 133 Afghan Taliban are confirmed killed, more than 200 wounded. Many more casualties estimated in strikes in Kabul, Paktia, and Kandahar military targets. Twenty-seven Afghan Taliban posts have been destroyed, and nine have been captured,” Zaidi said.

He further stated that more than 80 Afghan tanks, artillery guns, and armored personnel carriers were destroyed.

Hours earlier, Afghanistan had launched large-scale retaliatory offensive operations against Pakistani military positions along the Durand Line, with deputy spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat confirming that 15 Pakistani military outposts have been captured.

Afghan government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid had earlier announced the offensive in a post on X, saying it came “in response to repeated provocations and violations by Pakistani military circles.”

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid provided a breakdown of the captured positions, detailing seizures across multiple border areas and adding that "numerous soldiers have been killed, and some have also been taken alive."

Meanwhile, a Pakistani government spokesperson said Afghan forces had fired “unprovoked” on multiple locations across the border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and that Islamabad had delivered an “immediate and effective response.”

The statement said Afghan forces were “being delivered punishment” across the Chitral, Khyber, Mohmand, Kurram, and Bajaur sectors, with early reports confirming “heavy casualties on the Afghan side and multiple posts and equipment destroyed.” Pakistan said it “will take all necessary measures to ensure its territorial integrity and the safety and security of its citizens.”