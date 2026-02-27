Shadows of Unilateralism: The 2026 State of the Union

By Mohamad Hammoud

The State of the Union is supposed to bring the country together- a moment for the president to update Congress and the nation on how things are going. Past US presidents like Bill Clinton and Barack Obama used the speech to reach across the aisle and, at least for one night, give Americans a sense that government could work for everyone.

In this year’s address, however, Donald Trump struck a combative tone. The speech leaned heavily into “America First” bravado, as the Council on Foreign Relations noted. At 108 minutes-the longest on record, according to CBS News-it felt less like a national report and more like a political spectacle. Applause and silence fell sharply along party lines, and any shared sense of purpose was overtaken by theater.

Deception and Escalation in the Middle East

The president’s foreign policy case rests on claims about Iran that many analysts consider misleading. During the address, Trump asserted that US strikes in June 2025 had “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear program, only to contradict himself moments later by warning that Tehran was "starting it all over again." The contradiction underscored a broader pattern: bold claims of decisive action paired with shifting justifications.

According to Responsible Statecraft, enrichment has in fact accelerated, leaving the “obliteration” line sounding more like political messaging than measurable reality.

The president’s rhetoric suggests that diplomacy is merely a precursor to capitulation, as he emphasized that US warships are currently massing in the Middle East to enforce his personal brand of order. For many Americans, the saber-rattling and threats of force bring back uneasy memories of past entanglements-and raise real worries about what another conflict could mean for families with loved ones in uniform.

Western Hypocrisy and the Cult of "Israel"

The White House’s favoritism toward “Israel” showed a deep double standard. While the president condemned Iran for “authoritarianism,” he praised a so-called “Gaza Peace Deal” that many see as little more than a plan for permanent occupation. The Media Line reports this “fragile ceasefire” is overshadowed by new settlements and fading hopes for Palestinian sovereignty.

By applying one standard to adversaries and another to allies, the administration has lost credibility at home and abroad-especially as Gaza’s humanitarian crisis is sidelined. The gap between rhetoric and reality is increasingly hard to ignore, prompting many to question whether U.S. foreign policy reflects stated democratic principles or the preferences of a narrow circle of power.

Public Rejection and the Shadow of the Midterms

Despite the president’s efforts to sell a “golden age,” Americans weren’t buying it. A Washington Post-ABC-Ipsos poll put his approval at just 39%, with 60% disapproving—historic lows for a sitting president. CNN found that only 32% think he’s focused on the right priorities. With high bills and housing costs, the White House’s rosy outlook isn’t matching reality. Kitchen table issues—like paying for groceries, gas, and rent—- most, and the disconnect between Washington and daily life is only growing.

Republicans are anxious about the 2026 midterms, especially since Democrats have outperformed in recent elections. The president’s divisive pitch could be pushing moderates and independents away. Even some lifelong conservatives are quietly wondering if the party can weather another cycle of high drama and polarization.

A Chamber Divided by Scorning and Silence

Inside the House chamber, the mood was tense and divided. Republicans cheered, while Democrats mostly sat stone-faced. Trump scolded Democrats for not applauding his immigration policies, telling them they “should be ashamed.” Some, like Representative Al Green, were even escorted out for protesting. Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger, in her Democratic response, accused the president of using the night to “lie, scapegoat, and distract” instead of offering real solutions.

Conclusion

The 2026 State of the Union laid bare a vision of governance defined by spectacle, confrontation, and unilateral displays of power. Domestic division, misleading foreign policy claims, and coercive posturing abroad revealed a presidency more focused on asserting dominance than fostering consensus. Reliance on military leverage as a tool of negotiation-rather than diplomacy-signals a shift in how the US projects authority: decisive in appearance, precarious in effect. As Americans and the world watch, the central question remains: will leadership choose consensus and prudence, or continue down a path of polarization and coercion, with stakes higher than ever?