US’ Vance: No Chance Strikes on Iran Lead to Protracted War

By Staff, Agencies

US Vice President JD Vance claimed there is “no chance” that US strikes on Iran, an option being mulled by President Donald Trump, would lead to a prolonged war in the region, according to an interview with The Washington Post.

“The idea that we’re going to be in a Middle Eastern war for years with no end in sight - there is no chance that will happen,” Vance said, dismissing warnings that Washington could be drawn into an open-ended military quagmire.

Vance alleged that he preferred a diplomatic route, but added that outcomes would depend on “what the Iranians do and what they say.”

His remarks come after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that “greater progress” was achieved during the third round of indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington.wing criticism over the risks of escalation across the region.

In remarks published on the social media platform X, Araghchi described the latest round as “the most intense so far,” confirming that the diplomatic track is advancing despite remaining differences on key issues.

Araghchi said the talks concluded with an understanding to continue consultations in a more detailed and precise manner on core issues.

Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, spokesperson for the Iranian Armed Forces, warned Thursday that any miscalculated move could trigger wider conflict in the region, emphasizing that US interests in the region would be in the armed forces' crosshairs.

"We do not seek to ignite wars, but we do not fear them," he asserted, vowing to "strongly defend our homeland and the interests of our people."

The warning comes amid continued US military buildup in the region, with Washington threatening potential action against Iran despite ongoing rounds of talks over Tehran’s nuclear program.

Amid these developments, US military buildup in the Middle East has expanded significantly, with Washington assembling 16 warships, about 40,000 troops, and at least seven air wings in the region, the Financial Times reported, citing rising US-Iran tensions.