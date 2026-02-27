Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Family of Francesca Albanese Sues Trump Administration over Sanctions

Family of Francesca Albanese Sues Trump Administration over Sanctions
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The family of United Nations special rapporteur on the Palestinian Territories, Francesca Albanese, is suing the Trump administration over sanctions it imposed on her for criticism of “Israel” and companies involved in “Israel’s” genocide in Gaza.

The civil complaint was filed in the US District Court for the District of Columbia, arguing that the Trump administration breached Albanese’s First, Fourth and Fifth Amendment rights, unreasonably seized her property without due process, and violated sanctions laws.

The complaint asked the court to call the sanctions unconstitutional.

The case was filed by Albanese’s husband, Massimiliano Cali, a senior economist for the World Bank in Tunisia, on behalf of himself, Albanese and their daughter, who was not identified by name. Albanese and her husband are Italian citizens, but their daughter is a US citizen.

“Francesca’s expression of her views about the facts as she has found them in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and about the work of the ICC is core First Amendment activity,” the lawsuit says.

“At its heart, this case concerns whether Defendants can sanction a person - ruining their life and the lives of their loved ones, including their citizen daughter - because Defendants disagree with their recommendations or fear their persuasiveness,” the filing added.

Albanese was sanctioned in July by the US in connection with her work investigating genocide in Gaza, where over 72,000 Palestinians have been killed in the war on the enclave. The sanctions effectively barred her from travelling to the US and froze her assets there.

On Thursday, Albanese told The New York Times that she had experienced “enormous hardship”, especially because of her links to the US and concerns that her family could be penalized for maintaining ties with her. “There is a criminalization of my motherhood and the family bonds I have.”

US sanctions carry heft because the US financial system underwrites the world economy. The US can also impose secondary sanctions on people or entities that engage in financial transactions with a sanctioned person.

 

 

Israel Gaza trump UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
Family of Francesca Albanese Sues Trump Administration over Sanctions

Family of Francesca Albanese Sues Trump Administration over Sanctions

2 hours ago
Do The US, “Israel” Have Enough Interceptor Missiles To Launch A War On Iran?

Do The US, “Israel” Have Enough Interceptor Missiles To Launch A War On Iran?

one day ago
US’ Huckabee: ‘Israel’ Has Biblical Right to Take ME!

US’ Huckabee: ‘Israel’ Has Biblical Right to Take ME!

6 days ago
Lessons Unlearned: From Winograd to 2024

Lessons Unlearned: From Winograd to 2024

6 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 27-02-2026 Hour: 12:05 Beirut Timing

whatshot