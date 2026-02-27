- Home
Seven Palestinians Martyred in New “Israeli” Airstrikes on Gaza
By Staff, Agencies
Gaza health officials said seven Palestinians were killed in new “Israeli” airstrikes across the Strip since midnight, as fighting continues despite a declared ceasefire.
According to officials in Gaza, five people were killed in a drone strike targeting two police checkpoints in Khan Younis in southern Gaza and in the Abu Hujair area northwest of the Bureij refugee camp.
Paramedics reported that another “Israeli” airstrike hit the al-Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza City, killing two Palestinians and wounding several others.
The incidents mark continued “Israeli” aggression following the October 11 ceasefire.
Since the ceasefire was announced in October, more than 615 people have been killed and over 1,658 injured, according to Gaza health authorities. They added that the total number of bodies recovered has reached 726.
Since the start of the “Israeli” genocide on October 7, 2023, the death toll in the war on Gaza has surpassed 72,073, with more than 171,749 reported wounded.
Alongside reported ceasefire violations, allegations of abuse against Palestinian detainees persist. Hamas officials have claimed that “Israeli” authorities intensified abuses during the holy month of Ramadan.
