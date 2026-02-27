China Urges Citizens to Leave Iran Amid Rising US Tensions

By Staff, Agencies

China urged its citizens to evacuate Iran “as soon as possible” on Friday, citing heightened security risks as tensions between Tehran and the United States intensify.

The advisory comes as Washington threatens potential strikes on Iran and advances what has been described as one of its largest military deployments in West Asia in decades.

“Chinese nationals currently in Iran are advised to strengthen safety precautions and evacuate as soon as possible,” China’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted on social media.

Beijing also warned its citizens to avoid traveling to Iran for the time being “in light of the current security situation,” adding that Chinese embassies and consulates in Iran and neighboring countries would provide “necessary assistance” to those seeking to depart via commercial flights or overland routes.

On the same day, the United States authorized the departure of non-emergency embassy staff from “Israel” as it threatened possible strikes on Iran amid rising tensions.

The developments followed talks mediated by Oman between Iran and the United States, which were viewed as a last-ditch diplomatic effort to prevent further escalation.

Initial optimism surrounding the discussions faded after Tehran warned that Washington must drop what it described as “excessive demands” in order to reach an agreement.