171 Bodies Found in Mass Graves in Eastern DR Congo

By Staff, Agencies

At least 171 bodies have been discovered in mass graves in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, in an area recently held by M23 rebels, Associated Press reported on Thursday, citing a local official. The findings come amid escalating violence despite ceasefire efforts.

The graves were found near the city of Uvira in South Kivu province, Governor Jean-Jacques Purusi said. According to him, 30 bodies were discovered in Kiromoni, near the border with Burundi, and 141 others in Kavimvira.

The governor and the Local Network for the Protection of Civilians, a regional civil society group, accused the M23 of killing civilians suspected of supporting the Congolese army or allied militias.

In December, the rebels seized Uvira, located on Lake Tanganyika, before the Congolese army retook the city last month. Authorities in Kinshasa said more than 1,500 people were killed during the offensive.

The UN estimates that around 200,000 people have been displaced by the fighting, including more than 30,000 who fled into neighboring Burundi.

The discovery follows the reported killing of M23 military spokesman Willy Ngoma in a drone strike allegedly carried out by the Congolese army in neighboring North Kivu province.