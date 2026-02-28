Please Wait...

“Israeli” Entity Declares Emergency After Launching Strike on Tehran

“Israeli” Entity Declares Emergency After Launching Strike on Tehran
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 8 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” authorities have declared a state of emergency in the entire entity following what officials described as a "pre-emptive" attack on Tehran, raising widespread concerns about escalating tensions in the region.

Shortly after the announcement, War Minister Israel Katz stated that the “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] had carried out what he characterized as a pre-emptive strike against Iran. He acknowledged that missile and drone retaliation from Iran could follow in response to the attack.

The move by “Israel” has heightened fears of broader confrontation, as observers warn that aggressive actions against Tehran risk further destabilizing the region.

