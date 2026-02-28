US-“Israeli” Aggression Launched on Iran

By Al-Ahed News

In a major escalation, the apartheid “Israeli” entity —with direct American participation — has launched a large-scale military attack on Iran, prompting widespread outrage and regional alarm.

“Israeli” War Minister Israel Katz announced the operation, claiming it aimed to “remove threats,” while simultaneously declaring a nationwide state of emergency in anticipation of Iranian retaliation.

Explosions were reported across several Iranian cities, including Isfahan, Qom, Lorestan, Kermanshah, Khorramshahr, Karaj, Tabriz and parts of Tehran province, while airspace over Iran and Iraq was closed until further notice.

Iranian media outlets described the attacks as targeting both military and infrastructure sites, though full details are still emerging.

In a statement cited by several local media outlets early on Saturday, Katz said that the attack sought “to remove threats” against the “Israeli” entity, adding that authorities are imposing a state of emergency in the entire entity due to expected missile and drone strikes in the immediate future.

According to “Israeli” Channel 13, the assault was “a joint ‘Israeli’-American attack” which the sides had been planning “for months.” An unnamed US official later confirmed to the WSJ that the American military was participating in the attack.

Following the strikes, the entity closed its airspace to civilian flights, citing security concerns over expected missile and drone retaliation.

The attack came less than 48 hours after another round of indirect Iran–US nuclear negotiations. Iranian officials had reiterated that discussions were limited strictly to nuclear matters and sanctions relief, while firmly rejecting what they described as excessive American demands.

While Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi hailed what he described as “progress” at the talks, he said that the US must drop its “excessive demands.” US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, indicated that he is “not happy with the fact that they [Iran] are not willing to give us what we have to have.”

This marks the second major “Israeli” military campaign against Iran within a year. During the 12-day conflict in June 2025, human rights monitoring groups reported thousands of casualties, including over a thousand fatalities and several thousand injuries across multiple provinces. Civilian infrastructure was also damaged during that period.