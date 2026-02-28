Please Wait...

We Will Continue The Journey

 

Iranian President Pezeshkian “Safe and Sound”

7 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

After reports emerged talking about the possibility of an “Israeli”-American assassination of Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian, several Iranian media outlets confirm the President is alive.

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian is “safe and sound,” state media reported following US and “Israeli” strikes on the Islamic Republic.

“President Masoud Pezeshkian is safe and sound and has no problems,” the IRNA news agency reported, alongside the Mehr and ISNA agencies.

Iran’s Tasnim agency also confirmed that Pezeshkian is in "full health" after dozens of strikes hit Iranian cities.

