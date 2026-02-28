- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
-
Full Speeches
- Speeches-2000
- Speeches-2006
- Speeches-2007
- Speeches-2008
- Speeches-2009
- Speeches-2010
- Speeches-2011
- Speeches-2012
- Speeches-2013
- Speeches-2014
- Speeches-2015
- Speeches-2016
- Speeches-2017
- Speeches-2018
- Speeches-2019
- Speeches-2020
- Speeches-2021
- Speeches-2022
- Speeches-2023
- Speeches-2024
- Speeches-2025
- Speeches-2026
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Full Speeches
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Iranian President Pezeshkian “Safe and Sound”
folder_openIran access_time 7 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
By Staff, Agencies
After reports emerged talking about the possibility of an “Israeli”-American assassination of Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian, several Iranian media outlets confirm the President is alive.
Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian is “safe and sound,” state media reported following US and “Israeli” strikes on the Islamic Republic.
“President Masoud Pezeshkian is safe and sound and has no problems,” the IRNA news agency reported, alongside the Mehr and ISNA agencies.
Iran’s Tasnim agency also confirmed that Pezeshkian is in "full health" after dozens of strikes hit Iranian cities.
Comments
- Related News