- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
-
Full Speeches
- Speeches-2000
- Speeches-2006
- Speeches-2007
- Speeches-2008
- Speeches-2009
- Speeches-2010
- Speeches-2011
- Speeches-2012
- Speeches-2013
- Speeches-2014
- Speeches-2015
- Speeches-2016
- Speeches-2017
- Speeches-2018
- Speeches-2019
- Speeches-2020
- Speeches-2021
- Speeches-2022
- Speeches-2023
- Speeches-2024
- Speeches-2025
- Speeches-2026
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Full Speeches
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Iran Condemns US–“Israeli” Aggression Amid Ongoing Tensions
By Staff, Agencies
The Ministry of Interior of the Islamic Republic of Iran has issued a formal statement condemning the morning attacks carried out by the United States and the “Israeli” entity against Tehran and several other Iranian cities.
In the statement, the Ministry said: “It brings to the attention of the great people of Islamic Iran that the criminal enemy, once again violating all international laws and during the negotiations, has again attacked our beloved homeland.”
The Ministry emphasized that these acts of aggression are a blatant violation of international law and called on the Iranian people to remain vigilant and united in the face of such hostility.
The statement reaffirmed Iran’s resolve to defend its sovereignty and maintain its national security against any external threats.
Comments
- Related News