Please Wait...

search
close

We Will Continue The Journey

 

  1. Home

Iran Condemns US–“Israeli” Aggression Amid Ongoing Tensions

Iran Condemns US–“Israeli” Aggression Amid Ongoing Tensions
folder_openIran access_time 7 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Ministry of Interior of the Islamic Republic of Iran has issued a formal statement condemning the morning attacks carried out by the United States and the “Israeli” entity against Tehran and several other Iranian cities.

In the statement, the Ministry said: “It brings to the attention of the great people of Islamic Iran that the criminal enemy, once again violating all international laws and during the negotiations, has again attacked our beloved homeland.”

The Ministry emphasized that these acts of aggression are a blatant violation of international law and called on the Iranian people to remain vigilant and united in the face of such hostility.

The statement reaffirmed Iran’s resolve to defend its sovereignty and maintain its national security against any external threats.

Israel Iran UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
Iran Condemns US–“Israeli” Aggression Amid Ongoing Tensions

Iran Condemns US–“Israeli” Aggression Amid Ongoing Tensions

7 hours ago
Iranian President Pezeshkian “Safe and Sound”

Iranian President Pezeshkian “Safe and Sound”

7 hours ago
China Urges Citizens to Leave Iran Amid Rising US Tensions

China Urges Citizens to Leave Iran Amid Rising US Tensions

one day ago
Iranian Army To US: Any Unwise Action will Ignite a Widespread Fire in West Asia

Iranian Army To US: Any Unwise Action will Ignite a Widespread Fire in West Asia

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 28-02-2026 Hour: 05:43 Beirut Timing

whatshot